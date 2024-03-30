Education

Prime Minister asks HCMC to promptly rectify American int’l school’s operation

SGGP

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 29 signed dispatch No. 28/CD-TTg to rectify the operations of the American International School Vietnam (AISVN) in the city.

American International School Vietnam (AISVN) in HCMC

Accordingly, the Prime Minister requested the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee be responsible for directing relevant agencies of the city to urgently implement appropriate solutions to ensure the students’ rights of learning, prevent classroom disruption, stabilize the psychological well-being of students and their parents, and maintain social order, security, and stability.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee must promptly evaluate the responsibility of the investors of AISVN and handle the school's activities to ensure compliance with the law, the legitimate rights and interests of students, and strengthen inspection of schools with the integrated teaching program and schools with foreign elements.

The Ministry of Education and Training is responsible for urgently completing draft Decrees on investment and operation conditions in the field of education, including solutions to strengthen the management of various types of schools with foreign elements implementing integrated teaching programs, international programs, and carrying out the function of organizing and implementing international partnership programs.

According to the HCMC Department of Education and Training, seven non-public schools have agreed to accept students at the American International School Vietnam amid the ongoing problems at the school. The seven schools can receive a total number of 1,088 students.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh

