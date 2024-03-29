Education

American Int’l School banned from enrollment for new school year

SGGP

HCMC's administration asked the American International School Vietnam (AISVN) to suspend its enrollment for the 2023–2024 school year until it handles financial and personnel problems and stabilizes teaching and learning activities.

American International School Vietnam (AISVN) in HCMC

In addition, the HCMC Department of Education has been directed to have solutions to ensure students’ rights at school. The HCMC People’s Committee has just submitted a report on measures for solving problems at the AISVN to the Government.

In the report sent to the Government, the HCMC People’s Committee delegates the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the Department of Finance, the Tax Department, the HCMC Social Security and the Public Security Department of the city to coordinate to supervise AISVN’s activities and promptly handle rising issues, and send a report to the Standing Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee.

HCMC’s Police will collaborate with local authorities to collect public opinions to launch appropriate plans for solving the issues, and strictly manage issues related to the immigration of investors and members of the school council until the matters are completely resolved.

The HCMC People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Finance, the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Internal Affairs, and the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to study plans to pay Vietnamese and foreign employees who are working at AISVN from now until the end of the 2023-2024 school year, ask investors and the school council to promptly implement issues related to the rights of teachers and workers.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Kim Khanh

