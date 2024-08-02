President’s decision on amnesty in 2024 announced

The Presidential Office announced the President’s decision on amnesty in 2024 at a press conference in Hanoi on August 2.

An overview of the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Decision No. 758/2024/QD-CTN on amnesty in 2024 was signed by President To Lam on July 30 on the occasion of the 79th National Day (September 2) and the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of Hanoi (October 10), Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office Pham Thanh Ha said during the event.

The time of serving for amnesty consideration will be counted until September 30, 2024, according to the decision, which clarifies that eligible prisoners include those are serving a fixed-term prison sentence, sentenced to life imprisonment that has been reduced to a fixed-term prison sentence, and those whose prison sentence is temporarily suspended.

It also clarifies conditions for prisoners to be considered for amnesty, while clearly stating cases that are not eligible for consideration, including prisoners with charges of treason; conducting activities aimed at overthrowing the people's administration; espionage; violating territorial security; riots; and terrorism against the people's administration.

Since 2009, Vietnam has conducted nine amnesties on the occasion of important events and national holidays, with more than 92,000 prisoners benefiting from the leniency.

Ha said that the amnesty continues to affirm the Party and State’s consistent policy in promoting and protecting human rights in a fair and equal manner for all citizens, including those serving prison sentences.

Thanks to the President’s amnesty decisions, tens of thousands of people have enjoyed clemency, reuniting with their families, and rebuilding their lives. Most of the amnesty recipients have returned to their places of residence, stabilising their lives, and working honestly, while the reoffending rate is very low, stated Ha, stressing that it is the greatest humane mark of the amnesty policy, clearly reflecting the Party and State’s priority of ensuring and promoting human rights in all policies.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc, currently, there are 643 foreign prisoners serving their sentences in Vietnamese detention facilities. After reviewing their records, Vietnamese authorities will announce the specific number of foreign prisoners to be pardoned this time.

He noted that 16 prisoners with foreign nationality received amnesty in 2022 and 21 in 2021.

According to Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Quoc Hung, a detailed list of amnesty beneficiaries this year will be announced on the National Day.

VNA