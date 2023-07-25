President Vo Van Thuong meets governor of Burgenland state of Austria

President Vo Van Thuong visited the Austrian state of Burgenland and met with Governor Hans Peter Doskozil on July 25 as part of his official trip to the European country.

Welcoming the President, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, Doskozil considered the official visit a special milestone marking the development of the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation to a new height, following the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

President Thuong congratulated Burgenland on its enormous strides in turning the state into a dynamic economic hub and a leading locality in terms of renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism in Austria.

He called on the Governor to encourage Burgenland enterprises to seize investment and business opportunities in Vietnam in the fields where the state is strong and assist the Southeast Asian nation in renewable energy and green growth.

Thuong also voiced his support for Burgenland to set up partnerships and hold mutual visits with some Vietnamese localities that share economic, social, cultural, and tourism similarities with it, thereby helping promote people-to-people exchanges, mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that his state is striving for net zero emissions by 2030, Doskozil agreed to boost connectivity with Vietnamese localities in renewable energy, especially battery technology, tourism, and culture - arts.

He highly valued President Thuong’s suggestions, affirming that Burgenland wishes to cooperate with Vietnamese localities, particularly in investment, trade, sustainable development, and people-to-people exchanges, to further contribute to the reinforcement and expansion of their countries’ relations.