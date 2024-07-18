President To Lam chairs 5th session of national defense-security council

Member of the Politburo and President To Lam presided over the 5th session of the Council of National Defence and Security in Hanoi on July 18 morning.

Member of the Politburo and President To Lam speaks at the 5th session of the Council of National Defence and Security in Hanoi on July 18. (Photo: VNA)

Attending the session were Prime Minister and Vice Chairman of the council Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the National Assembly and council member Tran Thanh Man, and Minister of National Defence and council member General Phan Van Giang, among other officials.

The council discussed its recent activities across various fields, particularly defence, security, and foreign affairs. Participants also opined on the implementation progress of the 13-tenure Politburo's Resolution No. 05-NQ/TW on organising the People's Army for 2021-2030 and beyond, and Resolution No. 12-NQ/TW on enhancing the construction of a clean, strong, regular, elite and modern People's Public Security force to meet the requirements and tasks in the new situation.

On behalf of the council, the President underscored that the implementation of these resolutions has yielded significant results.

He noted that amidst the complex and unpredictable global situation, the Party and State have adopted many policies and solutions to ensure the highest national interests and foster unity within the Mekong sub-region and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The State leader noted that in the time to come, it is essential to closely monitor, proactively grasp, study, analyse, evaluate, and forecast the global, regional, and domestic situations, especially emerging strategic issues impacting Vietnam's defence and security. This proactive approach aims to give timely advice to the Party and State on policies and measures, avoiding passivity in any situation.

Vietnamplus