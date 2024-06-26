President orders building elite, modern professional technique police force

President To Lam on June 26 asked the professional technique arm of the People's Public Security forces to develop itself into a strong, elite and modern force with state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure.

President To Lam presents the second-class Feat of Arms Order to the force. (Photo: VNA)

Attending a ceremony in Hanoi to mark the professional technique force's 70th founding anniversary (July 1, 1954-2024), President Lam affirmed that the Party, State, Central Public Security Party Commission, and Ministry of Public Security acknowledge the force’s devotion and the achievements it has carved out over the past seven decades to assure national security as well as a peaceful and happy life for the people.

He expressed his hope that the force will continue upholding its noble tradition and valuable experiences to excellently fulfill all tasks entrusted by the Party, State, and people amidst numerous challenges and increasing requirements.

International cooperation must be enhanced to detect all plots aimed at violating national security, he stressed, ordering the force to promote the important role of technical and professional measures in national security protection, while keeping close monitoring of the situation to forecast and timely propose solutions to any plots and activities of infringing upon security and order.

President To Lam at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

It is a must to improve the efficiency of advanced technology applications and the self-sufficiency of professional measures. It is also important to nurture the political mettle and revolutionary ethics, and take care of the material and spiritual life of the force members, he underlined.

He said he believes that the force will continue promoting solidarity and creativity to reel off more victories and stay loyal to the Party, State, and people, thereby helping fulfill the task of building and safeguarding the nation.

On the occasion, the State leader presented the second-class Feat of Arms Order to the force.

On July 1, 1954, a working group of the Party Central Committee’s Office was set up with five officers, laying the foundation for the establishment of the professional technique force of the People's Public Security sector. In its early days, despite severe difficulties, it made concerted efforts and stood shoulder-by-shoulder with the reconnaissance police force in hundreds of investigations, helping crack down on many spy and reactionary organizations.

In January 1980, facing urgent requirements of the situation, then Minister of Home Affairs Tran Quoc Hoan issued a directive on enhancing the examination of documents in the new context, with the task of document examination transferred to local public security units. Since then, the professional technique work has developed and become a critically important and effective professional measure of police in provinces and cities, helping guarantee political security and social order and safety.

Vietnamplus