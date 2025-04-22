President gathers insights in HCMC ahead of NA’s 9th session

State President Luong Cuong met with voters in the outlying districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon on April 22 to gather insights ahead of the 9th session of the 15th National Assembly.

State President Luong Cuong delivers his speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The President was accompanied by a delegation of National Assembly deputies from Ho Chi Minh City.

At the meeting, State President Luong Cuong provided key updates on global and national developments, highlighting the socio-economic progress made by HCMC, a special urban center and a hub for economy, culture, education, and sci-tech that has played a pivotal role in Vietnam’s growth.

Under the Party’s comprehensive leadership, the NA’s close oversight, and the Government’s decisive direction, Vietnam achieved a remarkable 6.93 percent GDP growth in Q1 2025, the highest first-quarter figure in six years, ranking among the world’s top 20 fastest-growing economies. The country also made significant strides in socio-culture, health, and education. Major infrastructure projects, including highways and railways, are being rolled out nationwide. National defense, security, and diplomacy have been bolstered, ensuring political stability and public order.

Notable progress has been seen in Party and political system building. Preparations for local Party congresses and the 14th National Party Congress are underway in a serious, scientific, and responsible manner aligned with efforts to modernize leadership and governance structures.

Commending the city's Party Organisation, authorities, and people for their contributions to these successes, he urged them to thoroughly understand and drastically follow directives from the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, the Government, and especially those of the Party General Secretary, which focus on streamlining the organizational apparatus and administrative units at all levels, and building a two-tier governance system, contributing to the success of local Party congresses and the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

Public input from citizens, public servants, and Party members throughout this process is vital to foster unity and consensus, he said.

He urged the timely allocation of necessary resources to operationalize the newly formed communal units and accelerate digital transformation toward e-government, digital government, digital society, and digital citizenship. The aim is to achieve a growth rate of 10 percent in 2025 and sustain double-digit growth thereafter.

State President Luong Cuong meets voters in the outlying districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon in HCMC, on April 22 to gather insights ahead of the 9th session of the 15th National Assembly. (Photo: SGGP)

Meticulous preparations for the 50th anniversary of the southern liberation and national reunification (April 30) were also stressed, with plans for a grand celebration, military parade, and mass procession. The President called for utmost security and safety during all commemorative activities, cultural, sports, and social gratitude events, as well as the groundbreaking and inauguration of major projects.

Earlier in the morning, President Luong Cuong offered incense and laid flowers at the Nga Ba Giong national relic site in Xuan Thoi Thuong commune, Hoc Mon district in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, senior Party leaders, revolutionary forebears, fallen heroes, and all those who sacrificed for national independence.

He also visited and presented gifts to Hero of the People's Armed Forces To Van Duc, a legendary guerrilla known as the “tank destroyer” who invented anti-tank mines and disabled over 5,000 enemy tanks during a decade-long campaign in Cu Chi.

Vietnamplus