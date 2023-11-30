President calls for more support from Japan-based specialists' association

President Vo Van Thuong received a delegation of the Japan - Vietnam specialists’ association led by President of Hiroshima University Prof. Ochi Mitsuo in Fukuoka city on November 30.

The Vietnamese leader, who is paying an official visit to Japan, attributed the two countries’ cooperation achievements partly to substantial contributions by their people, including the specialists’ association, in the fields of science- - technology and education - -training.

He considered the upgrade of Vietnam-Japan ties to the comprehensive strategic partnership as a chance for the association to step up cooperation with Vietnam.

Highlighting the association and Hiroshima University’s cooperation activities with Vietnam, Ochi said his university and association members hope to enhance ties with Vietnam in manpower training, the semiconductor industry, carbon neutrality, and smart city building. They are ready to welcome and provide training for Vietnamese students.

The university and the association, which gathers many professors, doctors, and scientists in various areas at universities and research institutions in Japan, hope to receive support from President Thuong and relevant agencies of Vietnam, he noted.

President Thuong appreciated Ochi and other association members’ cooperation with and assistance to Vietnam, which he said has generated practical results in education - training, and science - technology.

He also applauded the cooperation programs on agriculture and forestry between the Hiroshima University and the Thai Nguyen University of Agriculture and Forestry.

As Vietnam, especially its Mekong Delta, is hit hard by climate change, including the sea level rise, the State leader asked the association to expand partnerships with universities and localities of Vietnam in this field, which many Vietnamese universities are studying and wishing to boost cooperation with international partners.

Agreeing with the association’s cooperation proposals, the President said they are the areas where Vietnam has a high demand. He also called on the association to promote concrete cooperation activities in the time ahead, particularly in manpower training and semiconductor research and production.