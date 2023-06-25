Poland, UK paint nature in the sky

Poland brought ‘the Dragon fireworks’ performance to the festival as the team's display promoted the iconic Dragon Bridge and the beauty of the beach city.

Poland and UK decorated the sky above the Han River with ‘paintings’ of nature on June 24, the fourth night at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival.

Thousands of tourists and spectators flocked to the Han River banks, hotels, bridges and sidewalks early to reserve the best place for fireworks party. Many tourists booked seats on the Sky36 Bar at Novotel Hotel – the closest place to watch and hear the fireworks.

Poland brought ‘the Dragon fireworks’ performance to the festival as the team's display promoted the iconic Dragon Bridge and the beauty of the beach city. The team described the four main natural elements in nature – water, fire, earth and wind – with multi-color fireworks and the electric dance music (EDM).

The UK’s Pyrotex Fireworks team – the 2019 runner-up – helped the world recall the Covid-19 challenge in previous two years, and happiness of people in the post pandemic recovery time.

The team’s fireworks show featured the songs I Want to Break Free by Queen and Shallow by Lady Gaga during their 20-minute performance.

Eight teams – Vietnam, Finland, France, Italy, Australia, Canada, Poland and the UK – now have to wait for the festival’s jury board to announce the two best teams for the final on July 8.



This year's DIFF, which highlights the theme ‘The World's Boundless Distance’, is one of the favourite attractions of tourists over five nights.