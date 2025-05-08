Culture/art

Vietnam pavilion attracts a large number of visitorsin Japan

SGGP

The Vietnam Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka-Kansai attracted nearly 25,000 visitors during the  “Golden Week”, a holiday period in Japan from April 29 to May 6.

4e35a80c-be27-4e06-a451-44da89fdf2df-3822-428.jpg
The Vietnam Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka-Kansai attracts nearly 25,000 visitors.

Strategically located near the pavilions of Japan, the United States, and France, the pavilion showcases Vietnam’s history, culture, and innovation through modern exhibition technologies, including holograms, VR, and digital mapping, introducing a Vietnam that is rich in cultural identity, dynamic, sustainable, and globally integrated.

In particular, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, the Vietnam Pavilion organized a series of special activities, including a screening marking the grand ceremony and an increase in the number of cultural performances.

On May 7, Governor of Nagano Prefecture Shuichi Abe visited the Vietnam Pavilion and expressed his admiration for the Vietnamese water puppetry performances, OCOP (One Commune One Product) goods, and cooperation potential in the sectors of culture and tourism between Nagano and Vietnam.

The Vietnam Pavilion will continue to host a variety of cultural promotion activities, including an exhibition themed “Ho Chi Minh—Icon of the Era” from May 23 to 25 and the Vietnam National Brand Week from May 26 to June 1.

50b5be04-8520-4cb5-b8c3-916da43703f5-9263-778.jpg
Visitors line up in long queues to wait for visiting the Vietnam Pavilion.
339f06ce-e013-4ef2-b175-451b01cd591f-5961-9999.jpg
By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam Pavilion EXPO 2025 Osaka-Kansai Japanese visitors

