Poetry serves as a bridge, connecting generations

Poetry is an important part of the Vietnamese culture. It not only conveys emotions and love for the homeland, the country, and the people but also nurtures imagination, dreams, and aspirations.

The 23rd celebration of Vietnam's Poetry Day 2025 will be held in Hoa Lu City, Ninh Binh Province for the first time and also return to Ho Chi Minh City on February 11–12.

Poet Nguyen Quang Thieu, Chairman of the Vietnam Writers' Association (VWA), speaks at the press conference of Vietnam Poetry Day 2025 in Ninh Binh. (Photo: SGGP)

Poet Nguyen Quang Thieu, Chairman of the Vietnam Writers' Association (VWA), said that the association wishes to bring the Vietnam Poetry Day to every region of the country. Poetry is an important part of the Vietnamese culture. It not only conveys emotions and love for the homeland, the country, and the people but also nurtures imagination, dreams, and aspirations.

According to the poet, the organization of the main activities of Vietnam Poetry Day 2025 in Ninh Binh, which will take place on February 12, will not only bring a change of location but also show a spirit of innovation. It aims to expand the space of poetry, making it more accessible to the public and helping poetry become a bridge that connects different generations and regions across the country.

The event, themed “Soaring Country,” not only honors poetry but also evokes pride about the glorious history and the journey of the national rise. Vietnam Poetry Day gathers many generations of poets, from the resistance war against the US to the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) Process, as well as young talents showing the spirit of the present time. Notably, this year’s event will see the participation of American war veteran and poet Bruce Weigl.

At the poetry day, there was also a seminar titled “Responsibility and aspiration of poets,” reflecting deep thoughts about the role of poets in society.

According to poet Ho Anh Thai, a poet does not only create for themselves but also serves as a witness to record the changes and upheavals of society.

The song of unity

Writer Bich Ngan, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Literature and Art Associations speaks at the press conference of the Vietnam's Poetry Day 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnamese poetry nights will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Literature and Art Associations at No. 81 on Tran Quoc Thao Street in District 3 on February 11-12.

Vietnam's Poetry Day 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City under the theme “The song of unity” aims to mark the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). It is also an opportunity to review the poetic journey of Ho Chi Minh City over the past 50 years and honor the generations of poets who have continued the creative path.

One of the highlights of Vietnam Poetry Day 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City will be the "Poetry Street" space, which introduces 12 prominent authors from Ho Chi Minh City during the 1975-2025 period, including Bao Dinh Giang, Che Lan Vien, Hoai Vu, Le Giang, Vien Phuong, Chim Trang, Diep Minh Tuyen, Pham Sy Sau, Truong Nam Huong, Thu Nguyet, and others.

In addition, there will be an exhibition introducing the poetic works of eight new authors who are beloved public faces.

Poet Hoai Vu (C) attends an exchange at the Vietnam Poetry Day 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Poet Le Thieu Nhon, Head of the Young Writers' Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Writers' Association and Deputy Head of the Organizing Committee for Vietnam Poetry Day 2025 in the city said that Vietnam Poetry Day is not only an opportunity for poets to meet and exchange with each other but also aims to bring poetry closer to the audience. Therefore, the organization board has further invested in creating spaces for poetry exchanges and performances.

Vietnam Poetry Day 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City will officially begin on February 11 with a children's poetry exchange, an award ceremony of the second “Humanity of the Southern Region” poetry contest, and an exchange with the participation of young poets.

The opening ceremony of the Vietnam Poetry Day 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City will be held on the morning of February 12.

During the event, poetry lovers will have the opportunity to listen to poetic works by writers who were soldiers, namely Tran The Tuyen, Luong Minh Cu, Dang Nguyet Anh, Nguyen Binh Hong Cau, and join exchanges with young authors including Tran Duc Tin, Doan Nguyen Anh Minh, Tran Trong Doan, and Thanh Hoa.

By Mai An, Quynh Yen—Translated by Kim Khanh