PM urges Long An to effectively exploit development space

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh demanded the Mekong Delta province of Long An give priority to allocating and mobilizing all social resources so as to concertedly implement and effectively exploit the development space.

Speaking at the conference on July 25 to announce the planning and investment promotion programmes of Long An, PM Chinh urged local authorities to manage and turn its potential into resources, overcome existing challenges, utilise its strengths and advantages effectively, and focus on promoting administrative reform, improving investment and business environment, and building a strong and transparent political system.

The leader also requested Long An to urgently and resolutely implement its planning, especially in sectors and fields with great potential and advantages, in association with the overall development of the Mekong Delta region.

The locality should also strongly promote economic restructuring aligned with innovative growth models, and improve productivity and competitiveness, PM Chinh said, adding Long An needs to strengthen public-private partnerships with a focus on investing in socio-economic infrastructure and play the role of a transhipment hub for the Mekong Delta region.

Attention must be paid to strengthening dialogue and promptly resolving difficulties and obstacles facing investors to facilitate their operations in the locality; finetuning the quality of human resources; and investing more in education and training.

It is necessary to enhance the application of science-technology, promote innovative startup ecosystems, and strengthen foreign affairs work and international integration, especially trade cooperation with localities of neighbouring Cambodia, the PM said.

He expressed his belief that Long An will attract more and more businesses and investors in the coming time, contributing to promoting rapid and sustainable development and materialising the province’s development plan with a vision towards 2050, becoming a leading industrial locality in the country and one of the key growth drivers in the Mekong Delta region.

Chinh thanked development partners, international organisations, governments, and peoples of other countries, as well as the business community and foreign investors in across fields, for their assistance to the province.

The Vietnamese Government commits to continue fostering a healthy, equitable, and transparent business environment, and to ensure political stability and peace, thus providing favourable conditions for businesses to stably develop, he affirmed.

On the same day morning, the PM made a field trip to the construction site of Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road No.3 project – the section passing through Long An province.

On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2023), PM Chinh offered incense in tribute to martyrs at the Martyrs' Cemetery in Long An province; and visited and presented gifts to wounded soldier Pham Thi Xinh living in Ben Luc town, Ben Luc district.

Under the plan, by 2030, Long An province will become a dynamic, efficient, and sustainable economic development centre in the southern region. It aims to be a gateway along the urban-industrial economic corridor of the Mekong Delta region closely connected with the southern economic locomotive Ho Chi Minh City and the southeastern region. Additionally, it will also become a crucial hub for cooperation and trade with Cambodia.