PM thanks Japanese enterprises for accompanying Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh thanked Japanese businesses for their sharing, accompanying and determination to run a long-term investment in Vietnam, especially in the context of the current difficulties and challenges, while attending a Vietnam-Japan business forum held in Hiroshima on May 21.

Chinh, who is in Japan to attend the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and for a working visit, said that the Vietnam-Japan relationship is at its best ever 50 years after they set up their diplomatic ties. At present, Japan is the largest ODA donor, the second largest labour cooperation partner, the third biggest investor and tourism partner, and the fourth biggest trade partner of Vietnam.

Vietnam always listens to understand and solve practical issues appropriately and effectively, including those of enterprises, while continuing to give priority to stabilising the macro-economy, controlling inflation, ensuring major balances, and promoting growth, to three growth drivers of consumption, investment, and export.

On that basis, the PM suggested Japanese businesses maintain investment in Vietnam, with a focus on innovation, digital economy, green economy, circular economy, knowledge economy, and climate change response; and support Vietnamese firms in joining the global supply chain, and provide assistance for Vietnam in technology, capital, governance, human resources training, institution building to help it realise its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

At the event, participating Japanese businesses spoke highly of the socio-economic achievements of Vietnam - the most dynamic developing country in Southeast Asia.

They said they identify Vietnam as the leading investment destination, and want to continue to expand investment in the country in the fields of energy transition, logistics, real estate, information technology, electric vehicle manufacturing, finance-banking, automated equipment, and garment and textiles.

They also proposed Vietnam simplify administrative and investment registration procedures, provide stable green energy for production, have preferential policies for several priority economic sectors, and relax policies on granting work permits.

Acknowledging Japanese businesses’ ideas, PM Chinh affirmed that the Government has directed ministries, sectors and localities to address these issues to create more favourable conditions for enterprises, including those from Japan.