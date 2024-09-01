PM: Teachers get students at Hy Vong School to adopt orientation to learning

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that teachers should get student at Hy Vong (Hope) School to study AI and semiconductor technology.

PM Chinh and children at the special school

On this afternoon’s trip to Hy Vong School in the Central City of Da Nang - a boarding school for unfortunate children who have lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Chinh made the statement.

Accompanying the Prime Minister were Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh and representatives of various ministries as well as leaders of Da Nang City.

The Prime Minister stated that the special school was founded in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, a crisis that remains etched in collective memory. It was amidst this adversity that Hy Vong School emerged, symbolizing a commendable tradition of the nation.

The Prime Minister expressed his support for the establishment of a new school, envisioning that the students of Hy Vong School will advance the legacy of national unity to unprecedented levels. In challenging times, individuals unite and show compassion towards one another, a tradition rooted in over 4,000 years of the nation's cultural history.

The Prime Minister stated to encourage people to uphold and elevate this legacy. As the new academic year draws near, he recognized and commended the school for its success in facilitating university admissions for numerous students, while many others are engaged in vocational training to refine their skills for various professions.

According to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, students from 43 provinces and 13 ethnic groups have gathered at this school, and he urged localities to maintain their connection with the school.

He stressed the school get students to have learning orientation to new fields such as software engineering, AI engineering, and semiconductor technology, which have favorable conditions for acceptance. In addition, there are incentive policies for the students at Hy Vong School to excel academically, enhance their overall knowledge, and develop according to their talents.

According to the Prime Minister, investing in students is investing in development. This investment includes policies, mechanisms, financial resources to help students have better learning conditions.

Chairman Truong Gia Binh of the Board of Directors of FPT Corporation stated that the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the distinguished guests is a valuable encouragement for the students of Hy Vong School in particular and students across the country in general on the occasion of the new school year.

By Xuan Quynh -Translated By Anh Quan