PM requires urgent plan for effective exploitation of My Dinh National Stadium

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive to create a plan for the effective exploitation of My Dinh National Stadium, the Government Office said on April 4.

My Dinh National Stadium

The Prime Minister assigned the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to urgently direct the study and propose a plan for the exploitation of My Dinh National Stadium, ensuring effective exploitation while reducing waste and preventing deterioration. The report is to be submitted to the Prime Minister before April 15.

My Dinh National Stadium located in Hanoi is one of the most modern sports facilities in Vietnam. Inaugurated in 2003, the stadium has a seating capacity of about 40,000. It has hosted many major events such as the SEA Games, AFF Cup, and international matches of the Vietnam national football team.

The stadium is not only a venue for sporting events and competitions but also concerts and cultural programs. However, in recent times, My Dinh National Stadium has severely deteriorated, especially in terms of the grass pitch and infrastructure.

By Phan Thao—Translated by Kim Khanh