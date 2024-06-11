PM receives Cambodian Minister of Inspection

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reiterated Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching importance to developing good neighbourliness with Cambodia at a reception in Hanoi on June 10 for Cambodian Minister of Inspection Huot Hak.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reiterated Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching importance to developing good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia at a reception in Hanoi on June 10 for Cambodian Minister of Inspection Huot Hak.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Cambodian Minister of Inspection Huot Hak.

PM Chinh expressed his confidence that under the judicious reign of King Norodom Sihamoni, the sound policy of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) led by its President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and the leadership of the Government with Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet at the helm, Cambodia will continue reaping significant socio-economic achievements, toward the goal of becoming a upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income nation by 2050.

Highlighting the minister's visit as a crucial step to continue concretising agreements between high-ranking leaders, he praised the fruitful talks between Huot Hak and Vietnamese Inspector General Doan Hong Phong, noting that the newly signed memorandum of cooperation on inspection is expected to enhance the sharing of information and experience in the field.

The Vietnamese Government is ready to foster cooperation between the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Cambodian Ministry of Inspection, he affirmed.

The Vietnamese leader proposed that both sides should continue facilitating high-level visits and meetings between leaders, enhance the effectiveness of existing cooperation agreements and mechanisms, and strengthen unity and cooperation among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Furthermore, there should be further efforts to improve economic cooperation, towards achieving the goal of 20 billion USD in two-way trade soon, he said, citing that the figure neared 4 billion USD in the first four months of 2024, up 16.8% year on year.

PM Chinh thanked Cambodia for tackling difficulties for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, enabling them to act as a friendship bridge between the two countries while creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms in the country.

The PM reaffirmed the principle of not allowing hostile forces to use either country’s territory to harm the security and interests of the other. Efforts should also be made to fulfill the remaining 16% workload of border demarcation and marker planting, striving to build a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development, he added.

Huot Hak, for his part, agreed with PM Chinh’s suggestions on consolidating solidarity and cooperation among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. He congratulated the Vietnamese Party, State, and people on their achievements in realising the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and strategic national development goals, which have enhanced Vietnam’s international position.

He pledged to further deepen the bilateral relationship, aligning with the agreements made by high-ranking leaders, including the outcomes of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s official visit to Vietnam in December 2023.

