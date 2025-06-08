PM Pham Minh Chinh visits family of Vietnamese national in France

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse on June 7 afternoon (local time) visited the family of Vo Ba Luan - the owner of a restaurant in Nice-as the Vietnamese leader is in France to attend the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3).

PM Pham Minh Chinh (center) and his spouse visit the family of Vo Ba Luan - the owner of a restaurant in Nice. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse on June 7 afternoon (local time) visited the family of Vo Ba Luan - the owner of a restaurant in Nice - as the Vietnamese leader is in France to attend the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3).

Expressing his joy at welcoming the PM and his feeling by the attention of Party and State leaders for overseas Vietnamese, Mr. Vo Ba Luan said he is very proud to be Vietnamese, always paying attention to the situation of the home country, and extremely excited to see Vietnam developing rapidly thanks to the correct and wise leadership and management of the Party and State and the drastic and effective direction and administration of the Government.

He hailed from Can Tho city. Because his family was not well off, when he went to Nice for study in 2003, his parents had to work very hard. After a period of working, he changed his career direction and opened a restaurant in 2016. He said that he always tries to do a good job, live honestly and return to his homeland when possible. Thanks to his hard work, his culinary business has developed steadily. Up to now, he has been able to take care of himself, his wife and children who are living in France and his parents who are living in Vietnam. He hopes to continue expanding his business and creating jobs for Vietnamese people.

Currently, the Vietnamese community in France has more than 300,000 people, including a large intellectual community of about 50,000 people and thousands of businessmen. In Nice alone, there are about 5,000 people, many of whom are successful culinary businessmen like Mr. Vo Ba Luan. The Vietnamese community in France is always united, well-integrated, always focuses on preserving cultural identity and national traditions as well as always strives to build and develop a strong community movement, upholding the spirit of turning towards the homeland and country.

Inquiring about his family, hometown, and business, PM Pham Minh Chinh praised and hoped that he and his family would continue to promote the spirit of overcoming difficulties, striving to rise up, complying with local laws, and when conditions permit, supporting compatriots, especially students.

Wishing that Mr. Vo Ba Luan and the Vietnamese community in France will grow stronger, contributing to promoting the image of the country and Vietnamese people to international friends and promoting the role as a bridge between the two countries, the PM asked the Vietnamese Embassy to continue to well protect citizens, especially paying attention to helping overseas Vietnamese when facing difficulties and uncertainties.

