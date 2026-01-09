Any foreign activities in Hoang Sa without Vietnam’s permission are illegal

All foreign activities conducted in Hoang Sa without Vietnam’s permission are completely illegal and invalid, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

Vietnam has sufficient historical evidence and legal grounds to affirm its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) in accordance with international law, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has stated.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang answers reporters' questions (Photo: VNA)

She made the statement on January 9 in response to reporters’ questions about Vietnam's reaction to China’s inauguration of a commercial center on Phu Lam island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa.

“All foreign activities conducted in Hoang Sa without Vietnam’s permission are completely illegal and invalid. Vietnam resolutely opposes such activities,” the spokesperson said.

Vietnamplus