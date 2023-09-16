PM Pham Minh Chinh starts trip for CAEXPO, CABIS in China

The PM started his participation in the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, Guangxi province of China, from September 16-17, at the invitation of the Chinese Government.

During his two-day stay there, Chinh is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening of the events, visit Vietnam’s area and pavilions, take part in official activities, meet leaders of the host country and participating countries, and receive top enterprises of China and ASEAN.

With his participation in the event, Vietnam sent out its clear and consistent message on the foreign policy worked out at the 13th National Party Congress of attaching importance to the relations with China, wishing to strengthen the political trust and multifaceted cooperation, and pushing the economic cooperation and trade, thus making bilateral relations develop in a healthy, stable, substantial and effective way in the time to come.

PM Chinh hopes ASEAN and China are not only each other’s largest economic cooperation and trade partners but also one of each other’s most important comprehensive strategic partners for peace, cooperation, and development. He also proposes that ASEAN and China closely coordinate to turn the region into a focus of economic growth, among others.

Especially, the PM asks China to broaden its market, raise its quota for transit goods, and accelerate the opening of its door for aqua-agricultural products and fruits from the ASEAN countries, transited through Vietnam, to enter the Chinese market.