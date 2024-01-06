PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts welcome ceremony for Lao counterpart

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a welcome ceremony on January 6 morning for his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, who is in Vietnam for an official visit and the 46th meeting of the two countries’ Inter-Governmental Committee.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone review the guard of honor at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on January 6 morning. (Photo: SGGP)

This is the first official visit to Vietnam by Sonexay Siphandone as the Government leader of Laos. With the trip on January 6 - 7, the two PMs have met each other for six times since January 2023.

PM Chinh and his spouse welcomed PM Siphandone and his spouse at the ceremony in Hanoi.

At the Government Office, the two leaders visited a photo exhibition on the countries’ relations organized by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency. Bilateral talks were held after that.

During the visit, the Lao PM is scheduled to have meetings with other leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State. He will also join his Vietnamese counterpart in the 46th meeting of the two countries' Inter-governmental Committee, a Vietnam - Laos investment cooperation forum, and some other important activities.

The two sides will also review the implementation of their countries’ high-level agreements and cooperation mechanisms in all fields, including politics, diplomacy, security - defense, investment, trade, culture, and education. They are set to tackle difficulties, obstacles, and outstanding problems (if any) in the implementation of certain programs and projects, and create new momentum, especially for economic connectivity, thereby developing bilateral partnerships in an increasingly substantive and effective manner and promoting the Vietnam - Laos friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.

Images of the welcoming ceremony by the SGGP Newspaper:

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamplus