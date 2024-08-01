PM pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in New Delhi

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage laid flowers at the bronze statue of President Ho Chi Minh in New Delhi, India on July 31.

PM Pham Minh Chinh pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue (Photo: VNA)

They pledged to strive for deeper, more substantive and effective Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership toward further deepening the long-standing traditional relationship of more than 2,000 years between the two nations, which was founded and nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh and PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

In addition to placing the statue in the "heart" of the capital, India is the first country to name a road after the late Vietnamese leader, reflecting the special affection of the Indian Government and people for President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam as a whole.

The same day, the PM also attended the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

Construction on the 3,500 sq.m building began in 2018 and finished in 2022, with two years of maintenance.

PM Chinh praised the efforts of Vietnamese ministries, agencies and Indian friends who contributed to the successful operation of the embassy.

He expressed confidence that the modern and spacious facilities will provide embassy staff with greater motivation and inspiration to work more effectively. This, he believed, will foster the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and contribute to Vietnam's rapid and sustainable development.

In a meeting with the Vietnamese embassy staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in India, PM Chinh listened attentively to their proposals. He pledged to assign relevant agencies to address their concerns and discuss with Indian counterparts to find the most appropriate solutions.

VNA