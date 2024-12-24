National

PM orders urgent actions to prevent fires, explosions at high-risk places

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 23 signed a directive, outlining urgent measures for fire prevention, fighting, and rescue operations at high-risk establishments, crowded venues ahead of the upcoming New Year and Lunar New Year holidays.

fire.webp
The scene of a fire in Binh Phuoc province in March. (Photo: VNA)

The directive highlights that despite the Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen fire safety, several critical tasks remain inadequately implemented by certain ministries and localities. There has been insufficient oversight of businesses like karaoke parlors and nightclubs, with many still violating fire safety regulations. In some areas, responsibilities for enforcing fire safety measures are unclear, and local authorities have failed to properly inspect or enforce the regulations. Furthermore, fire safety measures for multi-story buildings, mixed-use residential properties, and rental housing are not strong enough, with many localities yet to issue necessary guidance to improve fire safety as directed by the Prime Minister.

It is forecast that fire and explosion risks will continue to be complex and unpredictable in the coming time, especially during the year-end period when the weather is dry, production and business activities increase, and goods are stored for the upcoming Lunar New Year, and there is a rise in electricity and fuel consumption.

To proactively prevent and reduce the risks as well as to minimize damage, the Government leader instructed the ministers, the heads of ministerial-level agencies, and the Chairpersons of People’s Committees in provinces and centrally-run cities to continue implementing the relevant directives of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, National Assembly, Government, and Prime Minister, considering this as a regular, priority task.

The Prime Minister also called for efforts to enhance public awareness of fire and explosion risks, organize frequent training on rescue and firefighting skills, and popularise legal knowledge on fire safety standards for various types of buildings, facilities, and residences, including those used for both residential and business purposes. He requested strengthened inspections of fire safety measures at vulnerable establishments and crowded locations, particularly during the upcoming holidays.

Any violations must be strictly handle, even temporary suspension or complete closure of operations for severe cases, he stressed.

The Ministry of Public Security was asked to intensify training for local defense and security forces, grassroots fire teams, and specialized firefighting units; while ensuring the effective implementation of the four on-site models to be ready to promptly and efficiently organize firefighting and rescue operations when incidents occur.

The localities that have not yet issued guidance documents on urgent solutions to enhance fire safety conditions were urged to complete the work by December 30.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh fire prevention and control 2025 Lunar New Year holiday

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn