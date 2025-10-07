PM orders to prevent coal shortages for power generation

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son has signed and issued Directive No. 30/CT-TTg of the Prime Minister on continuing to strengthen state management over coal production, trading and supply for power generation in the new phase.

The directive notes that as Vietnam pursues rapid socioeconomic development, with GDP growth targeted at over 8 percent in 2025 and double-digit expansion during 2026–2030, electricity demand is forecast to rise 1.2 to 1.5 times faster than overall economic growth.

Along with this is the requirement to fulfill the net-zero emissions commitment by 2050 and ensure the security of domestic coal mines, posing major challenges to the management and supply of coal for power generation.

The Prime Minister has directed ministries, agencies, local authorities, and relevant enterprises to strictly comply with legal regulations on coal production, trading, and supply for power generation.

At the same time, they must continue to strengthen inspections and take decisive action to eliminate illegal activities related to coal exploration, mining, transport, processing and trading, as well as impose strict penalties on organizations and individuals involved in aiding or concealing such violations.

The Prime Minister directed to absolutely prevent coal shortages for power generation.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has been assigned to take the lead in inspections and post-inspections of exploration, reserve assessment, and license activities at mines nationwide, ensuring that mining licenses align with actual reserves and avoiding discrepancies between licensed volumes and actual coal reserves.

The Ministry of Finance has instructed the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (TKV) to maximize domestic coal extraction, ensuring sufficient fuel supply and reserves for power generation to meet economic growth demands through 2030.

The Prime Minister has ordered strict supervision of the entire operational chain from mining and transportation to storage, to ensure a continuous and secure coal supply, and prevent coal shortages for power generation to avoid affecting economic growth targets and national energy security.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong