PM orders drastic measures after fatal road accident in Tuyen Quang

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 5 asked relevant forces to maximise resources to settle the aftermath of a serious traffic accident in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang, which killed five people.

Officials of Tuyen Quang province visit a victim of the accident on March 5. (Photo: VNA)

The accident occurred at 1:36 am on the day in Dong Cau village, Tu Quan commune, Yen Son district, when a bus carrying passengers from Ha Giang to Tuyen Quang collided with a container truck traveling from Hai Phong to Ha Giang. Initial investigation found the truck's driver had lost control at a turn, so the vehicle swerved to the left and hit the bus heads-on.

In a dispatch sent to the Ministers of Public Security and Transport, and the chairperson of the provincial People’s Committee of Tuyen Quang, the Government leader requested the Chairperson of the provincial People’s Committee, who is also head of the provincial traffic safety board, to mobilize doctors, drugs, equipment and materials for the treatment of the injured, while conducting necessary procedures for the deceased.

Vice Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee Khuat Viet Hung speaks at a meeting with relevant forces to look into the cause of the accident. (Photo: VNA)

Relevant forces should work together to find the cause of the accident, and take solutions to address problems regarding infrastructure and traffic organization (if any) to prevent similar accidents in the future, he said, adding collectives and individuals that have committed wrongdoings must be strictly handled.

The PM also urged People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to step up communications work to enhance compliance with traffic regulations and take drastic actions to reduce traffic accidents.

