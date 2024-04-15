PM orders building elite mobile police force

A ceremony to mark the 50th founding anniversary of the Mobile Police Force (April 15, 1974-2024) was held in Hanoi on April 14.

PM Pham Minh Chinh attaches the symbol of the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title to the traditional flag of the Mobile Police Force. (Photo: VNA)

Attending the ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Mobile Police Force to develop itself into an elite one with professional personnel, modern weapons and creativity, contributing to safeguarding the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity along with political and social stability and creating a peaceful and order environment for national development.

PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam has well-maintained political stability and social order as well as integrated into the world in a deep, practical and effective fashion, and the Mobile Police Force has an important role to play in the country’s achievements.

Congratulating the force on its fruits of labor, PM Chinh stated that the country is striving to implement the resolution adopted at the 13th Party Congress amidst complicated and unpredictable developments across the globe, which poses heavier and tougher tasks for the force.

The force should pay due heed to the Party building work while enhancing the Party’s leadership and combat capacity toward creating a strong, elite, and modern Mobile Police Force, he said, adding it must give strategic consultation to the Party and State on state management measures on security and order, as well as armed measures to safeguard the nation’s security and ensure social order.

He went on to order the force to continue reform, improve training quality, organize exercises for complicated situations, and enhance strength and combat readiness.

The Party and State will invest in the force to make it capable of performing both short- and long-term missions with a firm and suitable road map, he stressed, asking the force to prevent the manifestation of “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” from inside.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Duy Ngoc, for his part, affirmed that the Mobile Police Force will continue promoting the heroic tradition, stay absolutely loyal to the Party and State, and overcome formidable challenges to realize its goals.

On the occasion, the force received its second “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title.

