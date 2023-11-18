PM joins celebration of great national unity day in Lai Chau

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined local people in Sin Ho district's Sa De Phin commune, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau, in the festival of great national unity on November 19.

The event is on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18, 1930 - 2023).

Speaking to local residents at the event, the PM emphasized the importance of promoting the great national solidarity, saying this is a precious tradition throughout the struggle for national independence and reunification in the past as well as in national building and safeguarding today.

The strength of great national unity is an important driving force and a decisive element in all victories of the Vietnamese revolution, he stressed.

He said in 2023, although the world situation continues to be complicated, with many unprecedented challenges, Vietnam still has achieved many important attainments in fields, continuing to be a bright spot of the global economy.

He attributed the outcomes to the thorough and timely leadership and direction of the Party Central Committee, the supervision and companionship of the National Assembly and agencies in the political system, the drastic, firm, flexible, and practical direction and management of the Government, sectors and localities, the cooperation and support from international friends, the support and active participation of the business community and people nationwide, especially the solidarity and efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges of the entire nation.

He noted with pleasure that in recent years, Party committees, authorities at levels, and the VFF’s chapter in Lai Chau have promoted the tradition of solidarity and exploited potential and outstanding opportunities, and competitive advantages to achieve positive results in many aspects.

The PM highly valued efforts by the Party organisation, authorities, VFF committee, socio-political organizations, and residents in Lai Chau in general and those in Sa De Phim commune in particular to help strengthen the great national unity, promote socio-economic and culture development, and care for locals’ material and spiritual lives, thus contributing to the country’s development.

He urged the local community to promptly and seriously implement investment projects in the area on schedule, effectively perform the national target programs on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, building new style-rural areas, and sustainable poverty reduction, and actively engage in emulation movements towards building a strong great solidarity bloc.

On the occasion, PM Chinh handed over funds to the Party Committee, VFF and people of Sa De Phin commune to build “Great Solidarity" houses, and buy schooling equipment for kindergartens, primary and secondary schools in the locality.