PM inspects, directs settlement of urgent issues in Phu Quoc

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made a tour of Phu Quoc in southern Kien Giang province on March 30, aiming to help address urgent, but fundamental and long-term issues for the island city to develop rapidly and sustainably.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pays tribute to fallen soldiers at Phu Quoc Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

The PM inspected the construction site at the Phu Quoc International Passenger Seaport, which has a total investment of VND1.64 trillion (US$66.1 million) and is a multi-functional port for receiving cruise ships and those carrying goods. He stressed that planning must be conducted comprehensively, and have a long-term strategy and phased investment, based on local conditions and requirements. It is also necessary to mobilize other economic sectors in both construction investment and management and exploitation of the port and related items and services.

Visiting the Phu Quoc International Airport, the Government stressed the need to expand the airport, as the number of passengers going through it is forecast to reach 7 million a year by 2025, far surpassing its designed capacity of 4 million passengers a year.

Arriving at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc, PM Chinh noted that the development of an open-air safari park must ensure biodiversity, natural development of flora and fauna, and balance of the ecological environment, as well as forest fire prevention and fighting.

The PM also called the Phu Quoc medical center, and asked the island city to better health care for its people and tourists, stressing the importance of good healthcare infrastructure if the city wants to become an international tourism center.

One of the issues of special concern to the Prime Minister is waste treatment in the island city. Therefore, he took time to inspect the collection and treatment of waste and visit the planned location of the Phu Quoc Waste Treatment Plant.

Emphasizing the importance of environmental protection, Chinh urged the city to call on investment in the plant to meet its long-term development.

The PM inspects the construction site at the Phu Quoc International Passenger Seaport. (Photo: SGGP)

He also visited the Duong Dong freshwater reservoir where he required city authorities to consider various plans to ensure water supply for local people as well as production and business activities.

Also during the tour, PM Chinh paid tribute to fallen soldiers at Phu Quoc Martyrs’ Cemetery, the resting place of 3,291 martyrs of war, and inspected the construction of President Ho Chi Minh’s monument in the city's central square. He requested workers at the construction site to complete the monument on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and the 134th birth anniversary of the late leader (May 19).

Vietnamplus