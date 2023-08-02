PM hosts officials, businesses from US state of California

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received a delegation of officials and businesses from the US state of California led by Mayor of Oakland city Sheng Thao in Hanoi on August 1.

The Government leader affirmed that Vietnam always views the US as one of the leading partners and wishes to continue promoting bilateral relations in a substantive and effective manner for the sake of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the Asia-Pacific region.

PM Chinh applauded the sound relations between Vietnam and California, including Oakland city, especially economic, trade and seaport cooperation. California is one of the leading locality partners of Vietnam as nearly 100 businesses from the state have invested in the Southeast Asian nation, which in turn has carried out more than 70 investment projects in California, he went on.

The two sides boast huge potential for partnerships in economy, trade, investment, science - technology, energy transition, hi-tech, innovation, education, training, and startup, he noted, calling for cooperation to be maintained and fostered.

The host leader asked the Oakland Mayor and other California officials to continue helping develop relations with Vietnam, particularly in economy, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges, and act as a bridge linking the US and Vietnam as well as their businesses, thus contributing to the two countries’ connections.

He expressed his hope that Oakland will keep facilitating delegation exchanges and information sharing so as to enhance the mutual understanding between its communities and Vietnamese localities.

He also called on the US city's authorities to support Vietnamese people to integrate into the local society. At the meeting, Mayor Thao spoke highly of the recent progress in the Vietnam - US relations. She said Oakland will further step up the friendship and result-oriented cooperation with Vietnam in the fields that the city and California are strong at, especially transportation, logistics, high technology, digital economy and innovation, thereby helping with the relations between California and Vietnam.