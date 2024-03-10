National

PM expects breakthrough in agricultural cooperation with New Zealand

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Plan and Food Research Centre (PFR) in Auckland on March 10 as part of his official visit to New Zealand.

thu-tuong-1-5071jpg-8081.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) visits the Plan and Food Research Centre of New Zealand (Photo: VGP)

The center has been cooperating with farmers, scientists, food companies, exporters, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Ministry of Science and Technology in Vietnam in projects on raising crop output, quality, and pest resistance, and promoting post-harvest and processing technologies to bring more profit to farmers and firms.

Noteworthy are projects in supporting for-export passion fruit and avocado industries, dragon fruit farming, and safe vegetable farming based on the GAP process.

PM Chinh said the advantages of Vietnam and New Zealand are supplementary, which provide a firm foundation for the two sides to promote cooperation, including in farming and food processing.

He expressed hope that building on the achievements, the two sides will accelerate joint work and make breakthroughs in agricultural cooperation.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh Plan And Food Research Centre PFR Vietnam-New Zealand Agriculture Cooperation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn