PM expects breakthrough in agricultural cooperation with New Zealand

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Plan and Food Research Centre (PFR) in Auckland on March 10 as part of his official visit to New Zealand.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) visits the Plan and Food Research Centre of New Zealand (Photo: VGP)

The center has been cooperating with farmers, scientists, food companies, exporters, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Ministry of Science and Technology in Vietnam in projects on raising crop output, quality, and pest resistance, and promoting post-harvest and processing technologies to bring more profit to farmers and firms.

Noteworthy are projects in supporting for-export passion fruit and avocado industries, dragon fruit farming, and safe vegetable farming based on the GAP process.

PM Chinh said the advantages of Vietnam and New Zealand are supplementary, which provide a firm foundation for the two sides to promote cooperation, including in farming and food processing.

He expressed hope that building on the achievements, the two sides will accelerate joint work and make breakthroughs in agricultural cooperation.

Vietnamplus