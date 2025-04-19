PM encourages forces ahead of 50th reunification anniversary parade

The parade will feature 25 military and militia formations and 17 police formations, with more than 13,000 personnel from all services and branches of the Vietnam People’s Army, People’s Public Security, and militia forces.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with parade soldiers in Bien Hoa city, Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid a visit to the southern province of Dong Nai on April 19 to inspect and encourage military, militia, and police forces preparing for the grand parade commemorating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30).

The parade will feature 25 military and militia formations and 17 police formations, with more than 13,000 personnel from all services and branches of the Vietnam People’s Army, People’s Public Security, and militia forces.

PM Pham Minh Chinh visited the military and militia groups that are rehearsing in Bien Hoa city, and later the police force that is in training in Long Thanh district.

The PM was moved to learn that the forces have undergone nearly five months of arduous and persistent training, acknowledging numerous challenges that they have overcome, including harsh weather and separation from their families. Despite the obstacles, the forces have maintained a strong sense of responsibility, determination, and solidarity as well as strived to fulfill their assigned tasks.

He commended the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence for their close leadership and direction of the parade. The parade subcommittee has effectively organized the selection and training of the forces while ensuring necessary provisions and benefits for all participants.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents gifts to parade soldiers in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)

The people are eagerly waiting to relive the joyful and proud atmosphere of those April days 50 years ago through this anniversary celebration and parade, he said, adding they also look forward to witnessing the maturity and strength of the Vietnamese armed forces and take pride in the years of brave resistance and nation-building.

To ensure the success of the parade, PM Pham Minh Chinh urged the forces to embody the "five premier principles" – the most thorough preparation, the best spirit, the most beautiful movements, the most effective coordination, and the most attentive logistical support.

He expressed his confidence that the parade forces would excellently fulfill their mission on this momentous national occasion, demonstrating patriotism and profound gratitude to the previous generations.

PM Pham Minh Chinh ordered close coordination among the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Defence, other ministries, agencies, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and relevant localities, ensuring that everything proceeds in line with the plan. Simultaneously, measures must be put in place to guarantee absolute security and safety for all anniversary activities.

