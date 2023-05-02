PM directs to facilitate establishment of university providing digital education

The Government Office has just issued a written notice of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusion at the visit to the Vietnam National University in Hanoi (VNU), and FPT University.

Regarding the proposal to establish a digital university of FPT University, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Education and Training to study mechanisms and policies to create favorable conditions for the establishment and development of digital universities in line with global trends and domestic requirements.

Regarding VNU’s proposals, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked relevant ministries, agencies and the People's Committee of the capital city of Hanoi to help the university promptly solve the problem as well as doing well in planning and developing Hoa Lac satellite urban areas with the priority of developing research and training facilities which provide high-quality education while connecting with businesses.

Regarding the investment in the construction of a national center for design and development support and a laboratory for manufacturing circuits, the Prime Minister agreed that the university shall coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies in developing specific projects and report to competent authorities according to the present regulations.

Regarding building a training center for digital talents having 4.0 technology skills, the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Education and Training to study and synthesize recommendations of the university in the process of developing ‘Project on developing the system of talent training centers in technology 4.0’ and report to the Prime Minister in the second quarter.