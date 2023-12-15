PM Chinh arrives in Tokyo, starting Japan trip

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left, front) arrives at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on December 15 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Tokyo on December 15, starting his four-day trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities in Japan, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

The Vietnamese Government leader was welcomed at Haneda International Airport by Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Komura Masahiro and Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu, among others.

He is also scheduled to attend the summit of the Asia Zero Emissions Community (AZEC) chaired by Japanese PM Kishida Fumio and have bilateral meetings with leaders of some countries and international organizations on the occasion.

PM Chinh will have talks and meetings with Japanese high-ranking leaders, visit some Japanese localities and work with leaders of Japanese economic groups. He will also attend a Vietnam-Japan labour cooperation promotion event.

The PM’s trip to Japan continues to realise Vietnam’s external policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, being a good friend, a trustworthy partner, and a responsible member of the international community, while affirming the country’s role, responsibility and contributions to building the ASEAN Community of peace and prosperity, and making the ASEAN-Japan relations deeper, more substantial and effective.

It also demonstrates Vietnam’s consistent policy on green growth and climate change response, as well as the country’s strong commitment and responsible contributions in the field, sending out a message on a peaceful, sincere, and trustworthy Vietnam, a country that is ready to strengthen friendly relations, dialogue and cooperation for mutual benefit and build a peaceful and stable regional and international environment together with other countries.

Particularly, the Vietnamese PM’s trip is also a specification and implementation of a new stage of the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, creating strong momentum for the acceleration of collaboration between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, investment and labour, making the bilateral ties deeper and more substantive, bringing practical benefits to both countries and peoples.

Vietnamplus