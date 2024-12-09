PM calls for strengthened emulation movements to drive national development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for a ramping up of patriotic emulation movements across ministries, localities, and organizations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the meeing. (Photo:VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who also chairs the Central Emulation and Reward Council, has called for a ramping up of patriotic emulation movements across ministries, localities, and organisations.

These campaigns are intended to celebrate major national holidays and key political events of the Party and the country.

At yesterday’s meeting to assess the results of the 2024 tasks and set out the direction for 2025 of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council, the PM acknowledged the success of recent movements, praising the efforts of council members, Government agencies, and social organisations for their role in driving these initiatives, which have contributed significantly to the country’s socio-economic achievements in 2024.

Despite these successes, the PM pointed out several challenges, including delays in implementing the Emulation and Reward Law and the lack of alignment between some campaigns and the political priorities of local authorities and agencies.

He also noted that the recognition of outstanding individuals and groups had not been timely.

In response to these issues, PM Pham Minh Chinh outlined three key lessons for improvement, including ensuring that emulation campaigns align with the policies and guidelines of the Party and State, linking campaigns to national, organisational, and leadership priorities, and conducting regular reviews to resolve challenges, share best practices and highlight exemplary contributions.

Looking ahead to 2025, a year that marks several significant anniversaries, the PM emphasised the importance of achieving socio-economic goals and fostering innovation.

He called for high-impact campaigns, such as the 450 days to eliminate makeshift housing by 2025 and the 500 days to complete 3,000km of expressways.

The PM also said that emulation campaigns must be practical and results-oriented, inspiring collective effort and driving innovation to propel Vietnam forward as a modern, prosperous nation.

Furthermore, the PM underscored the need to recognise and celebrate individuals and organisations excelling in socio-economic development, anti-corruption efforts, and the promotion of Ho Chi Minh’s ideology.

He also called for greater efficiency in the management of emulation campaigns, increased accountability among leaders, and the acceleration of administrative reforms.

During the meeting, the Central Emulation and Commendation Council's members also assessed proposals for awarding the titles of "Hero of the People’s Armed Forces"; and "Hero of Labour"; to those who have made outstanding contributions to the nation.

Despite facing numerous global challenges, Vietnam has met or exceeded all 15 socio-economic targets for 2024. Emulation movements have played a crucial role in these accomplishments, with key initiatives including the drive to eliminate makeshift housing by 2025, infrastructure development projects, and efforts to address the aftermath of natural disasters.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to promoting new movements for the 2026-2030 period.

VNA