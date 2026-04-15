National

Construction of rest areas along eastern North–South Expressway accelerated

SGGP

On April 14, the Department for Roads of Vietnam issued an official dispatch requesting investors to expedite the development of rest areas along the eastern North–South Expressway corridor.

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A rest stop along the eastern North–South Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department for Roads of Vietnam, 15 out of 21 rest areas along the route have partially put public service facilities into operation to meet traffic demands, while six others remain non-operational. Notably, the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet Km144+560 rest area has yet to commence construction due to site clearance constraints. Meanwhile, several rest areas on the QL45–Nghi Son, Dien Chau–Bai Vot, Van Ninh–Cam Lo, Cam Lo–La Son, and Cam Lam–Vinh Hao rest stops have not completed their public service facilities.

Under contractual timelines, rest areas along the eastern North-South Expressway are required to be largely completed in the first and second quarters of 2026. However, actual implementation has fallen significantly behind schedule. Some stations have begun operating essential public service facilities but have yet to complete access roads and parking areas in accordance with approved designs. In addition, many locations have not finalized the construction of fuel stations and charging infrastructure to ensure energy supply for vehicles.

To ensure that rest areas are completed on schedule and put into synchronized operation to meet rising travel demand, particularly during the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and May Day (May 1) and the peak summer season of 2026. The Department for Roads of Vietnam has requested investors to urgently mobilize additional manpower, materials, and equipment while deploying more construction teams.

The agency also called on project units to make full use of favorable weather conditions to organize extended working hours and additional shifts to accelerate implementation. Investors are required to complete essential public service facilities before April 30 and finalize the entire rest area project in accordance with the contractual schedule.

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By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

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rest areas eastern North–South expressway Department for Roads of Vietnam rest stops

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