Hau Giang–Ca Mau Expressway set for operation before April 30

Authorities are pushing to complete the Hau Giang–Ca Mau Expressway segment in time for operation before April 30, aiming to improve connectivity in the Southern region.

On April 15, the Ministry of Construction announced that the ministry has instructed the My Thuan Project Management Board (the investor) and contractors to mobilize all resources to complete the remaining works and ensure conditions for handing over the Hau Giang–Ca Mau main route for management and operation before April 30.

The Hau Giang–Ca Mau Expressway is set to be put into operation before April 30.

The ministry also required contractors to thoroughly address uneven road surface sections to meet project quality standards and to complete the traffic safety system.

The investor has been tasked with closely monitoring, inspecting and evaluating the progress and performance of each contractor. Strict measures will be taken against those that fall behind schedule or fail to meet commitments.

The access road to the Hau Giang–Ca Mau Expressway at IC12 Interchange in Ho Thi Ky Commune, Ca Mau Province has been barricaded to restrict traffic, allowing completion of the remaining works.

Previously, the Hau Giang–Ca Mau Expressway section was temporarily opened to traffic from January 19 to serve travel demand during the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday.

However, several components, including drainage systems, embankment slopes, concrete shoulders, treatment of uneven sections at bridge and culvert approaches and traffic safety infrastructure, remained incomplete. The dual operation and construction posed potential traffic safety risks, leading to the suspension of operations from March 16 for further completion.

According to the My Thuan Project Management Board, construction progress has lagged behind schedule due to challenges such as rising fuel and asphalt prices, which have affected contractors’ financial capacity, as well as shortages of stone materials.

The Can Tho–Ca Mau Expressway is part of the eastern North–South Expressway project for the 2021–2025 period, with a total length of nearly 111 kilometers. It is divided into two sub-projects, comprising the Can Tho–Hau Giang section and the Hau Giang–Ca Mau section.

The project is designed with four lanes and a total investment of over VND27.52 trillion (US$1 billion), with the My Thuan Project Management Board serving as the investor. The Can Tho–Hau Giang section was opened to traffic on December 22, 2025.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong