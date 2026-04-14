Authorities propose adding three expressways to national master plan

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has proposed adding three expressways to the national road master plan for investment before 2030.

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has submitted to the Ministry of Construction a revised master plan for the national road network for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, proposing the addition of three expressways slated for investment before 2030.

The first project is the Lang Son–Thai Nguyen–Tuyen Quang–Yen Bai–Son La Expressway, stretching about 378km with four lanes. Envisioned as a northern regional ring road, the route would link provincial administrative centers, border provinces, and key international border gates, including Tan Thanh (Lang Son) and Chieng Khuong (Son La), forming a cross-border transport corridor.

The second is the Phan Thiet–Bao Loc–Gia Nghia Expressway, approximately 141km long and also designed with four lanes. The route is expected to help establish an east–west economic corridor, strengthening connectivity between the southern Central Highlands, the South Central Coast, and the southern key economic zone. It would also connect to seaports in Binh Thuan and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, as well as Phan Thiet and Long Thanh airports.

Authorities say the project would significantly enhance cargo transport capacity, particularly for bauxite, alumina, and agricultural products from the Central Highlands to export ports. This, in turn, would help cut logistics costs, shorten transit times, and improve the operational efficiency of regional seaports.

The third proposal is the Viet Tri–Hoa Binh Expressway, about 55km in length with four lanes. The route is expected to improve the efficiency of existing expressways, including the eastern and western North–South corridors and the Noi Bai–Lao Cai route, by creating an integrated network that facilitates traffic redistribution and eases pressure on current infrastructure.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan