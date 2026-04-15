Can Tho to complete land clearance for National Highway 91 expansion by June

The elevant agencies were urged to complete land clearance for the upgrading and expansion of National Highway 91, covering the section from Km 0 to Km 7, in the centrally-run city of Can Tho no later than June 2026.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Hoa speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Hoa, directed at a first-quarter 2026 press briefing held on April 14.

According to the city’s Land Fund Development Center, as of April 13, under the project to upgrade and expand National Highway 91 along the Km 0–Km 7 stretch, compensation had been paid to 727 out of 1,095 affected households—equivalent to 66.12 percent. Of these, 461 households have handed over land, corresponding to a total cleared length of 7,382 out of 14,086 meters, or just over 52.4 percent.

However, the Can Tho Department of Construction noted that construction progress remains behind schedule, largely due to inadequate site readiness. Cleared land parcels have been handed over in small, disconnected sections, complicating the synchronized deployment of technical infrastructure and construction teams.

To address these constraints, the department recommended that site clearance be conducted in continuous stretches of at least 400 to 500 meters, a move expected to facilitate smoother construction operations.

The project owner has signed construction contracts worth more than VND1.547 trillion (US$58.8 million) with a consortium of contractors, alongside a supervision contract valued at over VND9.83 billion (US$374,000). However, cumulative disbursement across bidding packages has so far reached only 2.51 percent, reflecting a significant gap between commitments and on-the-ground execution. The primary bottleneck, officials say, lies in persistent difficulties in site clearance, which have constrained contractors’ ability to mobilize and implement works at scale.

At the construction of the project (Photo: SGGP)

In his directive remarks, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Hoa, instructed the city’s Land Fund Development Center and relevant agencies and local authorities to complete all land clearance procedures for the project by June 2026.

He emphasized that any obstacles or issues arising beyond the authority of implementing units must be promptly reported to the municipal People’s Committee for timely and definitive resolution.

The project to upgrade and expand National Highway 91 spans 7.04 kilometers along the Hau River, with a total investment exceeding VND7.237 trillion (US$275 million). It traverses four wards, including Cai Khe, Ninh Kieu, Binh Thuy, and Thoi An Dong.

The project requires the clearance of nearly 7 hectares of land, affecting 1,099 cases, including households, individuals, and organizations, 78 of which are institutional entities.

Construction commenced on September 22, 2025, with completion targeted for late 2027. As one of the city’s flagship transport initiatives, the project is designed to remove critical infrastructure bottlenecks, ensure safe and synchronized connectivity, and support urban modernization. It is also expected to alleviate traffic congestion, mitigate flooding risks, and create fresh momentum for socio-economic development in Can Tho and the broader Mekong Delta region.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh