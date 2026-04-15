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US to support Vietnam in preparations for APEC 2027

SGGPO

The APEC 2027 National Secretariat under Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the US Department of State, held a capacity-building workshop to support preparations for APEC Year Vietnam 2027 on April 15 in Hanoi.

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The scene of the workshop on April 15

The event brought together a wide range of speakers and experts from the United States, New Zealand, Peru, and Chile, along with nearly 100 representatives from Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and research institutes.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang stressed that Vietnam will host APEC 2027 as the country enters a new strategic development phase, targeting double-digit growth and pursuing a revamped growth model driven by productivity, quality, efficiency, and enhanced competitiveness.

As host for the third time, following 2006 and 2017, Vietnam pledged to make every effort and work closely with member economies to ensure a successful APEC Year, while contributing to shaping the forum’s cooperation agenda in a new phase.

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Phu Quoc will have a convention center featuring an 81-meter column-free ballroom span, among the largest in the world.

Mr. John W. McIntyre, Acting Ambassador of the US Embassy in Hanoi, reaffirmed that the United States will continue to work closely with Vietnam in the lead-up to 2027 through capacity-building initiatives, skills training, and experience sharing from previous APEC hosts, as well as by strengthening links with international experts and partners.

During the two-day workshop on April 15–16, international experts and speakers are set to review APEC’s cooperation progress and priorities, outline future directions, and provide practical training on chairing and co-chairing meetings, agenda setting, document negotiation, and consensus building.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan

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APEC 2027 APEC Year Vietnam 2027 APEC 2027 National Secretariat

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