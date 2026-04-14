National Job Exchange Platform launched

The National Job Exchange Platform, a major digital infrastructure aimed at improving transparency, efficiency and connectivity in the labor market, was officially launched.

The National Job Exchange Platform (www.vieclam.gov.vn) was officially introduced on the morning of April 14 by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in coordination with relevant agencies.

Leaders of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and relevant agencies perform the launch ceremony for the National Job Exchange Platform. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)

At the launch ceremony, Minister of Internal Affairs Do Thanh Binh said that the platform, initiated in May 2025, has been developed through a rigorous and carefully managed process.

The system underwent comprehensive testing covering technical performance, information security, and operational capability, ensuring full compliance with requirements for official deployment. The ministry also benefited from close coordination with the Department of Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) and the National Data Center (C12) under the Ministry of Public Security.

Evaluation results to date show that the platform fully meets requirements for data connectivity and integration, while ensuring the highest standards of safety and information security.

Through this platform, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to building a streamlined, efficient and effective state apparatus in line with directives from Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra. The platform also contributes to developing a modern public administration that places citizens and businesses at its center, serving as a strong internal driver for national growth in a new era.

Designed to meet urgent labor market demands, the platform tackles fragmented data and weak connections between job seekers and employers, challenges that are amplified in a market with over 53.6 million workers and nearly one million enterprises across the country.

For job seekers, the platform is expected to expand access to employment opportunities in a fast, transparent manner, without being restricted by administrative boundaries. Using artificial intelligence, the system can recommend suitable jobs based on users’ skills and experience. It also supports profile creation, job search, applications, and participation in online job fairs.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong