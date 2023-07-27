PM calls for joint efforts to take care of war invalids, revolution contributors

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 27 visited sick soldiers and war invalids who are being cared for at the Nho Quan nursing center in the northern province of Ninh Binh on the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023).

The center has received and cared for over 2,000 sick soldiers and war invalids over the past 58 years since it was established. Now, with about 70 staff members, the centre is taking care of 150 people including 68 sick soldiers and war invalids, 23 revolution contributors and children of soldiers who are Agent Orange victims, and 56 people with special disadvantaged circumstances.

Meeting with the sick soldiers and war invalids in the centre, PM Chinh encouraged them to overcome physical and mental pains and stay optimistic and set good examples for young generations to follow.

He said that the Party and State always pay special attention to leading and directing the work of paying gratitude, providing specific, practical, and effective support to wounded soldiers, sick soldiers, relatives of martyrs, and people with meritorious services to the revolution.

Recently, on July 21, 2023, the Government issued Decree No. 55/2023/ND-CP amending and supplementing some articles of Decree No. 75/2021/ND-CP dated July 24, 2021, providing allowances and preferential regimes for people with meritorious services to the revolution. Accordingly, the allowances and preferential allowances are increased by 26.5%. At the same time, regulations related to the operation of establishments for nurturing people with meritorious services were amended and supplemented.

Between 2012 and 2022, nearly VND357.4 trillion (nearly US$15.1 billion) from the State’s budget was spent as monthly allowances, one-time allowances and other preferential regimes such as health insurance, nursing health rehabilitation, rehabilitation equipment, educational incentives, housing support, the fund for repairing graves/cemeteries or martyrs' remains search.

The whole country has mobilised over VND13 trillion to build over 84,000 new houses or repair more than 69,000 houses for families of people with meritorious services. Nearly 126,000 savings accounts worth over VND1 trillion were given to social policy beneficial families. Nearly 3,000 Vietnamese heroic mothers have been cared for by organizations and individuals.

PM Chinh called for joint efforts to effectively mobilise social resources to provide better care for people with meritorious services and their families.

He asked for improved facilities for nursing centres for people with meritorious services across the country in general and the Nho Quan nursing center in particular.

Talking with the staff of the centre, PM Chinh asked them to do their jobs responsibly and wholeheartedly as if the sick soldiers and war invalids at the centre were their family members.

On this occasion, PM Chinh presented gifts to Vietnamese heroic mothers, wounded soldiers, sick soldiers, and people with meritorious services in Ninh Binh province.