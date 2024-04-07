PM breaks grounds, inaugurates, inspects projects in Thua Thien-Hue

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 6 attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hue Vsico port and another to inaugurate Phu Son waste-to-power plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other delegates at the groundbreaking ceremony for Chan May Ports No. 4 and 5. (Photo: VNA)

He also inspected a project to build Nguyen Hoang Road and a bridge crossing the Huong River in the province.

At the ceremony to launch the construction of Hue Vsico port (Ports No.4 and 5), PM Chinh presented gifts to investors and contractors.

The project is part of the Chan May port cluster which handled 4.5 million tons of cargo and 68,700 passengers in 2023.

The cluster is considered the closest and most convenient gateway to the East Sea for the East-West economic corridor, connecting Central Vietnam with Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar, and linking with Asian countries and the world. Besides, it is also located in the center of Vietnam, between the two largest cities in the central region - Hue and Da Nang.

The project to build Ports No.4 and 5 is invested by Vsico Maritime Joint Stock Company with a total capital of more than VND1.67 trillion (US$66.89 million). It covers a total area of 20.4 hectares, with a total length of the two ports of 540m, capable of accommodating cargo ships of up to 70,000 tons and container ships of up to 4,000 TEUS.

The project is scheduled to complete in the second quarter of 2025 and put into operation in early 2026. It is designed to receive 5 million tonnes of goods each year. It is expected to handle container ships with 80,000 to 100,000 TEUs per year.

Meanwhile, the Phu Son waste-to-power plant in Phu Son commune of Huong Thuy township has a total area of 11,234 hectares and an investment of about 74.55 million USD. Its operation duration is 25 years.

The plant is equipped with a mechanical furnace with a capacity of 500 tonnes per day and a 12MW high-pressure steam turbine generator set.

The project was launched in November 2021, with the testing operation period ending in December 2023. It received its operation license on February 7, 2024, enabling it to switch to commercial operation.

Currently, the plant processes about 220,000 tonnes of household waste and can provide about 93 million kWh of green electricity per year.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets workers at the construction site of a bridge crossing the Huong River. (Photo: VNA)

The project to construct Nguyen Hoang Road and a bridge crossing Huong River, which belongs to Belt Road No.3 of Thua Thien-Hue, has a total investment of over VND2.28 trillion from the central and local budgets.

Construction of the project started in late 2022 and is scheduled to finish in December 2025.

The bridge crossing Huong River is expected to open to traffic in December 2024.

PM Chinh hailed the efforts of relevant parties and contractors, especially workers at the site. He asked them to speed up the construction to ensure its progress, contributing to promoting the night-time economy of the province.

The same day, Chinh visited doctors, officials, and patients at the Hue Central Hospital where an organ transplant operation was conducted within 48 hours, a new record of the hospital so far.

He asked the Ministry of Health and Thua Thien-Hue province to continue paying attention to the hospital's development, expressing his hope that the hospital will strengthen the application of high technologies for better performance, meeting the demands of patients.

Earlier the same day, PM Chinh attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Hue International Central Hospital No.2 under the Hue Central Hospital.

Vietnamplus