PM believes youth to overcome challenges to contribute to country’s development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh believed today's young generation will overcome difficulties and challenges as their forefathers did to contribute to the country’s development.

Today, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a dialogue conference with young people in 2023 with the theme ‘Building high-quality young human resources to meet the 4.0 era’ in Hanoi.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra emphasized that the dialogue was held so that the Government and the Prime Minister could hear opinions from young people. It also showed the Party, State and the Prime Minister’s concern to the development of youth, in order to further promote the spirit of dedication and volunteerism of the youth.

The Minister affirmed that the Party and State always attach importance to the youth’s role in national development and expect to build a generation of Vietnamese youth who are capable of moving the country forward.

At the dialogue, Ho Chi Minh communist youth union members and young people expressed their thoughts and plans to the Government and other ministries and agencies. At the same time, it is an opportunity for the Government to continue researching and perfecting the legal policy system for young people who are the most important pillars of the nation.

Young businessman Pham Nhat Thanh asked the Minister of Education and Training for information on important decisions to build high-quality human resources in the digital era.

To answer this question, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said that as the Party recognized the important role of human resources to meet the requirements of the 4th Industrial Revolution, it issued crucial decisions such as Resolution 29 on fundamental and comprehensive reform of education and training.

Moreover, the Government has also issued the National Human Resource Development Strategy for the 2021-2030 period with the goal of developing national education to provide high-quality human resources to meet the needs of socio-economic development. Currently, the government is piloting a digital higher education model and initially 5 universities of the engineering technology group have registered to participate in this project.

Along with that are other projects such as the project of building open educational resources, the project of high-quality human resources, and the development of high technology.

At the dialogue, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh gave gifts to 10 outstanding young people in 2022 and 10 promising young people in 2022 who have outstanding achievements in training, scientific research, physical training, sports, culture and art, productive labor, start-ups, and national defense.

Attending the dialogue were the Ministers of Home Affairs; Education-Training; Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs; Culture, Sports and Tourism; Health; Planning and Investment; Science and Technology; Foreign Affairs; Construction and the first Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.