PM attends signing ceremony of $1.8 bln contract for Long Thanh airport project

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the signing ceremony of a credit contract worth US$1.8 billion for the component project 3 of the Long Thanh international airport investment and construction project's Phase I.

The credit comprises US$1 billion from the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), US$450 billion from the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), and US$350 million from the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

The airport, with a total capacity of 100 million passengers and 5 million tons of cargo a year, has a total investment of VND336.63 trillion (US$13.71 billion). It will be able to handle 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of goods a year after its first phase is completed in 2026.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the the signing ceremony.

Addressing the event, PM Chinh stressed the Long Thanh international airport project is significant to the socio-economic development of the southern key economic region, Vietnam’s aviation sector and the whole country’s development in the coming years.

He hailed the effort of the three commercial banks along with the coordination of the State Bank of Vietnam in quickly arranging a huge credit for the project, thus ensuring the project's progress.

Vietnamplus