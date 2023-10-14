PM attends My Thuan 2’s main bridge connection ceremony

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the main bridge connection ceremony of the My Thuan Bridge 2 connecting the Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Vinh Long on October 14.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Pham Minh Chinh highly appreciated the efforts of all construction engineers and workers involved in the project who overcame difficulties and challenges, such as raw material costs that are unstable, the Covid-19 pandemic, extreme weather, to join hands to complete the work from design to implementation.

The My Thuan Bridge 2 project is part of the Eastern North-South expressway project construction with a total cost of VND5 trillion (US$204 million). Its construction started in 2020.

The bridge has a total length of 6.61 km, including the 1.9 km-long bridge and two approach roads with a total length of over 4.7km. The approach road in Tien Giang province is 4.7km and the other in Vinh Long province is 0.4km. It has six lanes for vehicles with a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour.

The My Thuan Bridge 2 starts from An Thai intersection on the Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway in Tien Giang Province’s Cai Be District and ends at km107+740, the starting point of the My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway in Vinh Long Province.

The project will help reduce the overloaded vehicles on My Thuan Bridge 1 and traffic jams during national holidays as well as create a key transport line from HCMC to Can Tho City to meet the travel demand of people.

Images and videos of the construction site of My Thuan Bridge 1: