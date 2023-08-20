PM asks Kon Tum to optimize potential for faster development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh worked with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on August 20, during which he asked Kon Tum to work harder to optimize its great development potential.

PM Chinh hailed the efforts and achievements that the Party organization, administration, and people of Kon Tum have gained so far.

According to the Kon Tum's Party Committee, last year, Kon Tum completed and exceeded 38 out of 39 key targets set for the year. It posted a 9.47 percent rise in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth, a 10.56 percent increase in State budget collection, and a 22.8 percent hike in the index of industrial production (IIP). The locality's total revenue from goods retail sales rose 23.2 percent.

In the first half of this year, the province reported a GRDP growth of 6.8 percent. The ratio of local poor households is standing at 10.86 percent, it reported.

PM Chinh highlighted the strategic location of Kon Tum in the core area of the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia development triangle, as well as its advantageous natural conditions with a forest coverage rate of 63 percent and a diverse system of fauna, especially the Ngoc Linh ginseng. With a population of about 580,000, Kon Tum is home to 43 ethnic groups with unique cultural identities.

The Government leader held that Kon Tum boasts great advantages and potential for development, especially in tourism, service, and high-technology agriculture.

However, he pointed out that the economic growth speed of Kon Tum has remained slow, with a modest number of operating companies and limited application of technologies in agricultural activities. Its infrastructure system for tourism has remained poor, while its import-exports activities have yet to be effective and the rate of poverty households has remained high, he added.

He asked the locality to strive for faster, stronger, and more comprehensive and sustainable development in line with ensuring defense and security, especially in border areas while building stronger economic cooperation with neighboring localities and promoting the cultural identities of the 43 local ethnic groups.

Specifically, he requested Kon Tum to review its assigned tasks and targets, mobilize resources for development, and deal with issues related to land and forest.

Along with developing its infrastructure system, Kon Tum should ensure the progress and quality of planning activities, promote the green, digital, and circular economy, and transform its growth model with the stronger application of science and technology, especially in tourism, service, agriculture, and processing industry, he said.

Particularly, Kon Tum should concentrate on developing the trademark of some local products with high value, including Ngoc Linh ginseng, he stressed.

He suggested that Kon Tum should design mechanisms and policies to attract more resources for development, strengthen public-private partnerships, and call for large-scale firms.

Kon Tum should speed up the disbursement of public investment capital and capital for national target programs while strengthening administrative reform to create a favorable and attractive business and investment environment, and encouraging digital transformation and startup, he underlined.

He asked Kon Tum to show better performance in ensuring social welfare, paying greater attention to land and natural resource management, environmental protection, and climate change response, while strengthening security, defense, and international cooperation.

The PM reminded the provincial Party organization to focus on the building and rectification of the Party and political system, enhancing the combativeness of the Party and Party members.

At the working session, PM Chinh also responded to some requests of Kon Tum, including the development of the Mang Den national tourism area, the expansion of wind power, and support policies for rubber farmers.

Earlier on August 19, PM Chinh visited a number of socio-economic facilities and projects of Kon Tum after inspecting the province's preparations for the new school year.