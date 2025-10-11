Plan to roll out special mechanisms to develop urban rail systems issued

A pilot program for special policy mechanisms to advance urban rail development will be implemented in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The Government has recently issued Resolution No. 318/NQ-CP to implement Resolution No. 188/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly, introducing a pilot program for several special and exceptional mechanisms and policies aimed at accelerating the development of urban railway networks in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The resolution emphasizes that urban railway projects in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are large-scale projects requiring advanced, high-tech engineering and rapid implementation. To support their execution, the National Assembly has authorized the application of several special and exceptional policy mechanisms.

To ensure the projects meet required standards and deadlines, the Government has tasked ministries, agencies, and provincial-level People's Committees, in addition to their regular duties, to draft and issue relevant legal documents and implement specific tasks outlined in Resolution No. 188/2025/QH15.

Regarding the specific implementation of Resolution No. 188/2025/QH15, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are designated as the principal agencies responsible for coordinating with relevant ministries, agencies, and localities to ensure the resolution is executed transparently, effectively, feasibly, and on schedule. They are also tasked with preventing policy capture, loss, and waste. Furthermore, the localities must direct their departments to carry out the resolution in a coordinated, unified, and efficient manner.

The resolution mandates Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to take the lead, in coordination with relevant ministries and agencies, in reviewing and adjusting the planning of areas surrounding metro stations. This includes revising planning criteria, architectural designs, technical infrastructure, and social infrastructure as needed to implement a land exploitation project based on the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model. The cities are also tasked with organizing the preparation and approval of land-use projects following the TOD approach at various metro stations.

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will allocate local budget funds to implement public investment projects for compensation, support, and resettlement in accordance with the planning of areas surrounding railway stations. This aims to create land funds for auction to facilitate urban development in compliance with legal regulations.

The cities will also organize land auctions for areas around railway stations and depots to support urban development as prescribed by law, generating budget revenues for the local governments.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh