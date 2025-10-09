Land clearance for Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh Expressway accelerated

The Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee yesterday launched a 90-day campaign for compensation and land clearance for the Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh Expressway.

At the launch ceremony

The Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh Expressway is a section of the western North–South Expressway, with a total length of 128.8 kilometers, including approximately 101 kilometers passing through the northern part in Dong Nai Province, which is designed with six lanes, a speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour, and a total investment of about VND25,540 billion (US$969 million).

According to the plan, compensation and land clearance will be completed by the end of 2025. Once finished, the expressway will become a major transport artery connecting the Central Highlands with the Southeast region.

The effort aims to accelerate the recovery, compensation, support and resettlement of residents in the project area.

Dong Nai Province rewards households that handed over land early for the project.

On this occasion, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province also rewarded households that cooperated and handed over land early for the project, as well as branches of the Dong Nai Provincial Land Fund Development Center in Dong Xoai, Dong Phu, Bu Dang, Chon Thanh and ten communes and wards along the Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh Expressway route.

