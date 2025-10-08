Government provides US$5.3 million to Northern localities for flood recovery

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 8 signed a decision to provide emergency financial support to the Northern localities for flood recovery.

The provinces included Thai Nguyen, Cao Bang, Lang Son and Bac Ninh.

Specifically, the Prime Minister authorized the allocation of VND140 billion (US$5.3 million) from the 2025 central budget contingency fund to assist the four provinces in implementing timely relief and initial recovery measures.

The allocation includes VND50 billion (US$1.9 million) for Thai Nguyen Province, and VND30 billion (US$1.1 million) each for Cao Bang, Lang Son and Bac Ninh provinces.

Cau River floodwaters inundate several areas in Thai Nguyen Province.

The Prime Minister requested the People’s Committees of Thai Nguyen, Cao Bang, Lang Son and Bac Ninh provinces to take full responsibility for managing and using the allocated funds in accordance with regulations, ensuring proper use for the intended purposes and beneficiaries, with transparency and accountability, and preventing losses.

The provinces are required to report the allocation of funds to the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and other relevant agencies for consolidation and submission to the Prime Minister.

Earlier, on October 2, the Prime Minister had signed Decision No. 2171/QD-TTg to allocate VND2.524 trillion (nearly US$96 million) from the 2025 central budget contingency fund to 15 provinces to support livelihoods, repair dikes, irrigation reservoirs, and disaster prevention facilities, restore essential infrastructure, and resettle residents in areas severely affected by storm No. 10 (Bualoi) and other natural disasters that have occurred since the beginning of 2025.

Related News Thousands of homes in Lang Son Province submerged in floodwaters

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong