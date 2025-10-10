National

Public Security Ministry receiving flood relief donations via VNeID

SGGPO

Leveraging information technology, digital transformation, and the national population database platform, the Ministry of Public Security has launched an emergency relief program to support communities affected by recent typhoons.

At the launch ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The program was officially launched on October 10 at the Ministry of Public Security. Through the VNeID platform, the Department of Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry aims to encourage citizens nationwide to contribute to relief efforts for those affected by the recent typhoons and floods.

All donations made via the VNeID to support those affected by storms and flooding will be transferred directly to bank accounts designated by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

Since 2024, the Department of Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) has proposed that the Ministry of Public Security coordinate with the Vietnam Fatherland Front and relevant agencies to jointly implement disaster relief efforts for communities affected by storms and floods through the VNeID application.

In 2024, through the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBBank), authorities received VND5 billion in donations; through the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), VND75.7billion (US$2.9 million); and via the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), over VND970 billion (US$36.8 billion) was collected.

Officers from the C06 Department makes a donation to flood-affected communities via the VNeID platform. (Photo: SGGP)
Starting from 10 a.m. on October 10, citizens can make donations to support communities affected by storms and floods via the VNeID platform.
By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

flood relief donations VNeID emergency relief program Department of Administrative Management of Social Order (C06)

