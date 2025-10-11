Vietnam Railways has launched a program to provide free transportation of relief goods to storm- and flood-affected localities.

Vietnam Railways offers free transport of relief goods to flood-affected areas. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the corporation will receive and transport relief goods free of charge provided by organizations and individuals through the People’s Committees, the Vietnam Fatherland Front committees, and the Red Cross societies of centrally governed provinces and cities.

This initiative aims to ensure that aid is delivered promptly, safely, and efficiently to people in disaster-affected areas.

Relief goods will be received at major railway stations across the national rail network that meet operational requirements, including Saigon, Song Than, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Hue, Dong Hoi, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, and Hai Phong, among others.

Shipments will be transported to Giap Bat Station and Hanoi Station for distribution. The free transport program will be implemented starting October 10 and will continue until further notice.

Vietnam Railways has called on government agencies, organizations, and local authorities to closely coordinate efforts in the reception, loading, unloading, and distribution of relief goods to ensure timely support for communities affected by storms and floods.

The corporation also encourages organizations and individuals to contact the People’s Committees, the Vietnam Fatherland Front committees, and the Red Cross societies in their provinces and cities for detailed guidance on procedures for receiving and dispatching relief supplies.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh